Military reports 1,399 more COVID-19 cases
16:30 May 11, 2022
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,399 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 142,024, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 951 from the Army, 192 from the Air Force, 130 from the Marine Corps, and 80 from the Navy. There were also 46 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 5,338 military personnel are under treatment.
