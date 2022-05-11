Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 1,399 more COVID-19 cases

16:30 May 11, 2022

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,399 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 142,024, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 951 from the Army, 192 from the Air Force, 130 from the Marine Corps, and 80 from the Navy. There were also 46 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 5,338 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo, a service member waits for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK