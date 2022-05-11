Go to Contents
Grand Korea Leisure remains in red in Q1

16:45 May 11, 2022

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 10.8 billion won (US$8.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 13.2 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 46.6 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 789.3 percent to 46.9 billion won.

The operating loss was 26.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
