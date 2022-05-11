Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon taps ex-deputy NSA for spy chief
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday tapped Kim Kyou-hyun, a former deputy national security adviser and career diplomat, for his first spy chief, his office said.
Kim was named director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), while Kwon Chun-taek, a former NIS official and diplomat, was chosen for first deputy director.
-----------------
New finance minister vows efforts to stabilize inflation
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said Wednesday the new government will place policy priority on stabilizing inflation and beefing up risk management amid heightened economic uncertainty.
The finance ministry launched an emergency economic response task force in a bid to better monitor macroeconomic conditions and the financial markets.
-----------------
(LEAD) Last-place NC Dinos sack manager Lee Dong-wook
SEOUL -- The NC Dinos, the worst team in South Korean baseball this year, fired their manager Lee Dong-wook on Wednesday.
The Dinos announced they have terminated their contract with Lee, making the 47-year-old the first managerial casualty in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) this year. Lee had been signed through 2024.
-----------------
Film icon Kang Soo-youn laid to rest
SEOUL -- Iconic movie star Kang Soo-youn was laid to rest in Seoul on Wednesday after spending half a century in the Korean film industry.
Her funeral service began at 10 a.m. at a hall of the Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul with about 100 family members, friends and film industry people attending.
-----------------
TXT wins its first mln seller with new EP
SEOUL -- The latest album from K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has sold over a million copies for the first time in its three-year career, the group's agency said Wednesday.
TXT's fourth EP "minisode 2: Thursday's Child" has sold 1.07 million copies in just two days after its release Monday, Big Hit Music said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local albums sales tracker.
-----------------
(LEAD) Hankook Tire Q1 net falls 41 pct on high material costs, disrupted supplies
SEOUL -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit plunged 41 percent from a year earlier due to higher raw material prices and global supply chain disruption.
Net profit for the three months ended in March fell to 103.21 billion won (US$81 million) from 174.88 billion won a year ago, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Shinsegae Q1 net jumps 69 pct amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL -- Shinsegae, the operator of South Korea's second-biggest department store chain, said Wednesday its first quarter net profit jumped 69 percent from a year earlier on improving consumer demand amid eased virus curbs.
Net profit for the three months ended in March rose to 150.93 billion won (US$118 million) from 89.22 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon says security situation is tough amid talk of possible N.K. nuclear test
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday that South Korea is facing a tough security situation amid reports North Korea could undertake a nuclear test and instructed aides to monitor the situation closely.
Yoon made the remark while presiding over his first meeting with senior presidential secretaries, a day after he took office amid heightened tensions in the wake of a series of North Korean missile launches in recent weeks.
