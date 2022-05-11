Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korea seeks to resume construction of two nuclear reactors in 2025: sources

23:13 May 11, 2022

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new administration will seek to resume currently suspended construction of two nuclear reactors in the coastal county of Uljin in 2025, government and industry sources said Wednesday.

In its key policy implementation plan, apparently written last month, President Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team proposed restarting the construction of Shin-Hanul reactors No. 3 and No. 4 in the first half of 2025, according to the sources.

Yoon said multiple times during his election campaign that he would scrap the Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear phase-out drive.

The project to build the two 1,400-megawatt reactors has been on hold since 2017. They had been scheduled to be completed by next year.

This photo taken on Dec. 29, 2021, shows, then main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol announcing his campaign pledge on the nuclear industry during a visit to the now-halted construction site of two reactors in the coastal county of Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)


(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK