Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:03 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says he left out 'unity' because it was obvious, but direction of state affairs unclear (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Construction of Shin-Hanul reactors No. 3 and No. 4 to resume in first half of 2025 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to pay at least 6 mln won each to 3.7 mln small merchants (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon says problem is inflation; red light on for S. Korea's competitiveness (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to pay at least 6 mln won each to 3.7 mln small merchants (Segye Times)
-- Compensation for small merchants will be 6 mln won plus extra (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Yoon holds dramatic first meeting, gets rid of script (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Small merchants' protest leads to compensation of at least 6 mln won (Hankyoreh)
-- President Yoon's 'inflation first' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon says at first meeting that inflation is biggest problem (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to pay 6 mln won plus extra to 3.7 mln small business owners (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Cabinet and PPP agree on compensation plan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pandemic-hit self-employed to receive W6m each (Korea Herald)
-- New gov't puts top priority on curbing inflation (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK