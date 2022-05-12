Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon says he left out 'unity' because it was obvious, but direction of state affairs unclear (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Construction of Shin-Hanul reactors No. 3 and No. 4 to resume in first half of 2025 (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to pay at least 6 mln won each to 3.7 mln small merchants (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon says problem is inflation; red light on for S. Korea's competitiveness (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Compensation for small merchants will be 6 mln won plus extra (Chosun Ilbo)

-- President Yoon holds dramatic first meeting, gets rid of script (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Small merchants' protest leads to compensation of at least 6 mln won (Hankyoreh)

-- President Yoon's 'inflation first' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon says at first meeting that inflation is biggest problem (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to pay 6 mln won plus extra to 3.7 mln small business owners (Korea Economic Daily)

