(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 12)

At Cheong Wa Dae, the main presidential office, the presidential residence, secretaries' offices and the pressroom were scattered far apart from one another. Former secretaries are said to have walked for about 10 minutes to report to the president. Now the presidential office, secretaries' offices and a pressroom are all located in a single 10-story building. The president will be able to discuss with his aides easily and frequently. It will also be easy for Yoon to go down from his office to the pressroom on the first floor and hold news briefings often.