(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 12)

The current political deadlock could lead to a crisis or at least make the new government unable to deal with urgent issues such as growing military threats from North Korea, destabilizing financial markets and growing fears of stagflation. So it is necessary for the DPK and other opposition parties to cooperate with the Yoon administration and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) in coping with difficulties. The DPK needs to refrain from playing politics and flexing its muscle as the majority party. It is desirable for the DPK to narrow their differences with the PPP to help the Yoon government form its full Cabinet with no further delay.