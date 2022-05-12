(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 12)

The Yoon Suk-yeol administration faces an economic crisis from the beginning. Conditions are as grave as in 1998 when President Kim Dae-jung took office while the country applied for an international bailout to avoid a national default in the Asian financial crisis. The economic team under Deputy Prime Minister Choo Kyung-ho in the new administration must be on emergency posture. It must do all it can to contain inflationary pressure and stabilize people's livelihoods. Compensating the self-employed and small merchants for their sacrifices under the Moon administration's draconian Covid-19 mitigation rules is needed most. But financing is not easy. His economic team must design an upcoming supplementary budget bill so as not to fan inflation and interest rates in the market by issuing national bonds in excess.