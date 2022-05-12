N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
09:13 May 12, 2022
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday announced its first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and declared the implementation of the "maximum emergency" virus control system.
Authorities concluded that samples collected from fever-ridden patients on Sunday in Pyongyang were identical to omicron, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The North's leader Kim Jong-un vowed to overcome the "unexpected crisis," it reported.
