(G)I-dle to hold first world tour

Debuting in May 2018, the quintet has released many popular songs, such as "Latata" (2018), "Senorita" (2019), "Oh My God" (2020) and "Dumdi Dumdi" (2020), and its biggest hit "Hwaa" (2021). Most recently, the band released its first full-length album "I Never Die" in March and dominated major local music charts with the album's hit lead song "Tomboy."