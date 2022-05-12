SK Biopharmaceuticals turns to loss in Q1
10:23 May 12, 2022
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 35.2 billion won (US$27.4 million), turning from a profit of 129 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 37.1 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 75.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 70.6 percent to 41.1 billion won.
The operating loss was 33.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
