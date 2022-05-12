Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk-yeol #appointments

Yoon appoints foreign, interior ministers

10:30 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed Foreign Minister Park Jin and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min on Thursday, a presidential official said, amid a delay in their parliamentary confirmation process.

The appointments will help meet the quorum for Yoon's first Cabinet meeting set for later in the day.

Park is a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, and Lee is a former vice chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.

Foreign Minister Park Jin takes an oath during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul, in the file photo taken May 2, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK