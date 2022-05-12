Go to Contents
DP expels three-term lawmaker over sexual misconduct

10:53 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday decided to expel Rep. Park Wan-joo over a sexual misconduct case, the party's spokesperson said.

The DP's emergency committee decided to kick out Park over allegations he harassed a female worker, according to DP spokesperson Shin Hyun-young.

"We are very sorry that a sexual misconduct case happened inside the party," Shin said. "We will not reveal details of the case to prevent secondary victimization."

Park, a three-term lawmaker, previously served as the DP's top policymaker.

This file photo taken on Feb. 10, 2022, shows Rep. Park Wan-joo of the Democratic Party at the National Assembly. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

