Gist of proposed extra budget designed to support pandemic-hit merchants

▲ 36.4 trillion won earmarked for spending plans

1) 26.3 trillion won for pandemic-hit merchants

-- 23 trillion won will be spent to provide at least 6 million won each to 3.7 million small merchants to compensate their losses.

-- 1.5 trillion won will be used to improve compensation program for small merchants

-- 1.7 trillion won will be spent to offer financial support

-- 100 billion won will be set aside to help revitalize merchants

