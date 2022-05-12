Military reports 1,114 more COVID-19 cases
14:07 May 12, 2022
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,114 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 143,138, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 815 from the Army, 123 from the Marine Corps, 94 from the Air Force and 48 from the Navy. There were also 34 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 5,572 military personnel are under treatment.
