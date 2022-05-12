Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 1,114 more COVID-19 cases

14:07 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,114 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 143,138, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 815 from the Army, 123 from the Marine Corps, 94 from the Air Force and 48 from the Navy. There were also 34 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 5,572 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo, a service member waits for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK