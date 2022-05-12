(2nd LD) Minister nominee says he's open to visiting N. Korea as special envoy

His message adds to speculation that Yoon of the conservative People Power Party, who has signaled a "principles-based" tough approach toward the nuclear-armed North, may seek to send a special delegate there in a bid for a breakthrough in the frosty inter-Korean relations. Even if the Yoon government delivers such an offer of sending a special envoy to Pyongyang, it is uncertain whether the reclusive Kim regime will accept it, given its yearslong refusal to resume dialogue.