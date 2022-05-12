Yoon to take part in virtual COVID-19 summit
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will take part in a virtual COVID-19 summit Thursday, his first participation in a multilateral summit since taking office this week.
The second Global COVID-19 Summit will be co-hosted by the United States, Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal and joined by other countries, nongovernmental organizations and private sector companies, to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations, expanding treatment and enhancing pandemic preparedness, Yoon's office said.
"We expect (Yoon's) participation in the summit to serve as an opportunity to explain our policies and express our commitment to contributing to overcoming COVID-19 at an early date and strengthening the global health security system as a global leading nation," the office said.
