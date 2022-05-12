Go to Contents
Yoon to take part in virtual COVID-19 summit

16:02 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will take part in a virtual COVID-19 summit Thursday, his first participation in a multilateral summit since taking office this week.

The second Global COVID-19 Summit will be co-hosted by the United States, Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal and joined by other countries, nongovernmental organizations and private sector companies, to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations, expanding treatment and enhancing pandemic preparedness, Yoon's office said.

"We expect (Yoon's) participation in the summit to serve as an opportunity to explain our policies and express our commitment to contributing to overcoming COVID-19 at an early date and strengthening the global health security system as a global leading nation," the office said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on May 12, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

