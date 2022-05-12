Go to Contents
N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

18:46 May 12, 2022

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea Thursday, the South Korean military said, in its latest saber-rattling just two days after the inauguration of President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch, the North's 16th show of force this year. Other details were not immediately available.

The latest launch came after the North fired an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Saturday and what was thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile on May 4.

