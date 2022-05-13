(2nd LD) N. Korea reports 6 COVID-19 deaths amid 'explosive' spread of fever

The North's intentions behind the abrupt move to make public its coronavirus crisis remain unconfirmed. It came as U.S. President Joe Biden is due in South Korea for summit talks with the country's new president Yoon Suk-yeol. Both Seoul and Washington have expressed their willingness to provide Pyongyang with coronavirus-related aid packages including vaccines and medical supplies. If realized, observers here say, it may help create a mood for the resumption of dialogue.