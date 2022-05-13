(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 13)

Against this backdrop, criticism has been growing that China was trying to use Xi's possible Korea visit as diplomatic leverage to drive a wedge between South Korea and the United States. China's official media outlets focused on the "sensitive issues" without referring to Xi's invitation to Yoon, which shows the real motives of Wang's visit here. China should have said that Xi wanted to meet Yoon at a convenient time, without specifying the exact place in consideration of Korea's stance. Given this, it was proper for Yoon to express his hope to meet Xi in Seoul while appreciating Xi's invitation.