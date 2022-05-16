(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 16)

Energy security is pivotal to national security and the economy due to our lack of natural resources for power. Energy prices directly affect consumer prices and production costs. Their volatility can shake our economic foundation. The crisis worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has once again highlighted energy instability that rocks the world every 10 years or so. During the oil shocks of the 1970s, oil was weaponized. KEPCO has since diversified its energy mix. The surge in international oil prices has fanned prices of gasoline and diesel in Korea. KEPCO's snowballing deficit could be the beginning of a greater crisis.