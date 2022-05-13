Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Household & Health Care

LG H&H opens microbiome cosmetic R&D center in Hokkaido

10:53 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- LG Household & Health Care (H&H) Ltd., a major South Korean producer of cosmetic and health care products, said Friday it has opened a new research and development (R&D) center in Hokkaido, Japan, focusing on microbiome beauty products.

LG H&H said Hokkaido provides the optimal environment for conducting research on useful strains of microbiomes -- which refers to the collection of bacteria, fungi and other microbes that naturally live on the human body -- and is equipped with infrastructure for advanced research and production of base ingredients for related products.

The company said it plans to establish a natural fermentation production system and develop various microbiome ingredients at the new center.

Han Jong-seob, head of the Hokkaido center, said LG H&H will develop naturally fermented and microbiome beauty products loved by global customers through the work at the new R&D facility.

This photo provided by LG Household & Health Care Ltd. on May 13, 2022, shows its new research and development center in Hokkaido, Japan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK