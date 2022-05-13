Korea Electric Power shifts to loss in Q1
13:38 May 13, 2022
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss of 5.92 trillion won (US$4.6 billion), turning from a profit of 112.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 7.78 trillion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 565.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 9.1 percent to 16.46 trillion won.
The loss was 2.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
