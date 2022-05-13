Go to Contents
Military reports 1,351 more COVID-19 cases

14:16 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,351 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 144,488, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 890 from the Army, 242 from the Air Force, 138 from the Marine Corps, 49 from the Navy and 29 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also two cases from the ministry and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 6,442 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo, a service member waits for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

