Yoon offers to send COVID-19 vaccines to N. Korea

14:21 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday offered to send COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea following an outbreak in the country, his spokesperson said.

"President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to provide North Korean people with COVID-19 vaccines and other medical supplies," spokesperson Kang In-sun said in a statement. "We will hold discussions with the North Korean side about details."

North Korea said earlier that six people died after a fever spread "explosively," affecting 350,000 people since last month.

