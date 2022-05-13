Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S., other UNSC members condemn N. Korean missile launch but Russia, China
WASHINGTON -- The U.N. Security Council (UNSC) convened an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss North Korea's recent missile provocations but failed to produce a tangible outcome due to opposition from China and Russia.
The special session of the 15-member council came at the request of the U.S., which condemned North Korea's recent missile tests as "a blatant violation of multiple Security Council resolutions."
------------
U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launches, remains open to dialogue: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States condemns North Korea's latest missile launches but remains committed to engage with Pyongyang in dialogue, a state department spokesperson said Thursday.
North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday (Seoul time), marking its 16th show of force this year.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea's nuclear test site: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it is closely monitoring North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in close coordination with the United States amid reports that the secretive regime seems to be preparing for another nuclear experiment there.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Friday (U.S. time) that North Korea could be ready to carry it out as early as this month. South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is scheduled to be inaugurated Tuesday, with U.S. President Joe Biden slated to visit Seoul in late May.
------------
White House highlights possible N. Korean nuclear test this month
WASHINGTON -- North Korea may be ready to conduct a nuclear test before the end of the month, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.
Her remarks come less than a week after a state department spokesperson hinted at a possible resumption of nuclear tests by North Korea in the near future.
------------
N. Korea will be at 'front and center' of Biden's trip to S. Korea, Japan: Psaki
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden looks forward to having discussions on North Korea with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts when he travels to the region later this month, a White House spokesperson said Monday.
Jen Psaki also said the North Korean issue will be at the "front and center" of his discussions.
