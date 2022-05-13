Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(4th LD) N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday announced its first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and declared the implementation of the "maximum emergency" virus control system, putting an end to its coronavirus-free claim.
The North held a politburo meeting in Pyongyang, with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, to discuss the country's "most serious emergency" in its antivirus system that had been "firmly defended" for over two years, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(3rd LD) N. Korea reports 6 COVID-19 deaths amid 'explosive' spread of fever
SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday six people have died from COVID-19 and symptoms of fever were newly reported among more than 18,000 people nationwide the previous day, as leader Kim Jong-un formally blamed loopholes in the country's virus control and prevention system.
"On May 12 alone, some 18,000 persons with fever occurred nationwide and as of now up to 187,800 people are being isolated and treated," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in its English-language report.
N. Korean leader sends 'Victory Day' message to Putin
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed his country's "firm solidarity" with Russia in a congratulatory message sent to President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's celebration of its "Victory Day" holiday, the North's state media reported Tuesday.
In the message sent the previous day, Kim congratulated Putin on the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, according to the Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the ruling Workers' Party, and the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
