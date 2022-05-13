Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

May 9 -- Moon appeals for resumption of inter-Korean dialogue in farewell speech

Signs of movement detected at Kaesong Industrial Complex: ministry

10 -- Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'

11 -- New defense minister orders 'stern, immediate' response if N. Korea provokes

12 -- N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media

N. Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

13 -- N. Korea reports 6 COVID-19 deaths amid 'explosive' spread of fever

Yoon offers to send COVID-19 vaccines to N. Korea

S. Korea, U.S. express serious concern over N.K. missile launch
