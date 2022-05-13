Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Lotte Chemical Q1 net profit down 78.3 pct to 116.6 bln won

15:33 May 13, 2022

SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 116.6 billion won (US$90.8 million), down 78.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 82.6 billion won, down 86.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 34 percent to 5.58 trillion won.

The operating profit was 39.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK