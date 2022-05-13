N. Korea appears ready for nuclear test: presidential official
16:34 May 13, 2022
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to be ready for its seventh nuclear test, an official at South Korea's presidential office said Friday.
Before a nuclear test, the North could test-launch ballistic missiles, the official said.
The government plans to draw up "very detailed action plans" about North Korea, and other regional and global issues ahead of an upcoming summit between President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden, the official said.
