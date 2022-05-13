Samsung considers raising chip prices by 20 pct: report
18:10 May 13, 2022
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is considering raising chipmaking prices by up to 20 percent, a news report said Friday.
Bloomberg reported the South Korean chipmaker is in talks with foundry clients to hike the contract chipmaking prices.
Samsung did not officially comment on the matter.
Samsung is the world's largest memory chip maker and second largest contract chip manufacturers after Taiwan's TSMC.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword