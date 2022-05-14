Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon offers to send COVID-19 vaccines to N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon offers to send vaccines to coronavirus-hit N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't, central bank to coordinate amid simultaneous red alarm of inflation exchange rate (Donga Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 cases soar in N. Korea, Yoon offers vaccine (Segye Times)
-- 350,000 show symptoms of fever in N. Korea, Yoon says vaccine aid possible (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon to offer COVID-19 vaccines to N. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- We will emit more light in dark places (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon's N.K. policies put to test amid N. Korea's delayed pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Cryptocurrency frenzy; at least 200,000 affected by Luna crisis (Maeil
Business Newspaper)
-- KEPCO pushed to edge of cliff as it reports worst deficit of 7.8 tln (Korea Economic Daily)
