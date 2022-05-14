Go to Contents
S. Korea hosts ARF's inter-session meeting on cybersecurity

10:47 May 14, 2022

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea chaired an inter-session meeting of the security forum led by Southeast Asian countries earlier this week to discuss cybersecurity issues, the foreign ministry said Saturday.

South Korea's security ambassador Lee Choong-myon presided over the virtual meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) held the previous day, where participants shared ideas on promoting cooperation in the region, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The participants also shared their assessment on the trust-building activities for cybersecurity in the region.

The ARF, with 27 members, is a rare multilateral forum involving North Korea. Pyongyang, however, did not participate in the latest gathering.

