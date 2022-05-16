N. Korean leader holds politburo meeting, criticizes problem in medicine supply: state media
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rebuked officials for failing to deliver medicine to its people in time amid the COVID-19 outbreak and ordered the mobilization of soldiers to stabilize the supply of medicine in the capital, state media said Monday.
The political bureau of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea convened an emergency consultative meeting again to discuss measures for epidemic prevention Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
During the meeting, Kim criticized that medicine has not been properly supplied to pharmacies, although the politburo had issued "an emergency order to immediately release and timely supply the state reserve medicines" and an "order for all pharmacies to switch over to the 24-hour operation system."
Kim then issued an "order of the chairman of the WPK Central Military Commission on immediately stabilizing the supply of medicines in Pyongyang City by involving the powerful forces of the military medical field of the People's Army," the KCNA said.
On Sunday, North Korea reported eight additional deaths, raising the total number to 50, and over 392,920 people with symptoms of fever nationwide, it added.
