S. Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon defends PGA Tour title in Texas

07:21 May 16, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon has successfully defended a PGA Tour title in Texas, holding off former world No. 1 Jordan Spieth for his second career victory.

Lee shot a bogey-free round of nine-under 63 in the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on Sunday (local time). Lee's day featured seven birdies and an eagle.

In this Getty Images photo, Lee Kyoung-hoon of South Korea celebrates his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on May 15, 2022. (Yonhap)

At 26-under 262, Lee beat Spieth by one stroke. Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, the 2021 Masters champion, was another stroke back at 24-under.

Sebastian Munoz of Colombia, the overnight leader, tied Matsuyama for third place after shooting a 69 in the final round.

Lee began the day four strokes back of Munoz in fourth place but rode his best round of the tournament for the title.

