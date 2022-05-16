S. Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon defends PGA Tour title in Texas
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon has successfully defended a PGA Tour title in Texas, holding off former world No. 1 Jordan Spieth for his second career victory.
Lee shot a bogey-free round of nine-under 63 in the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on Sunday (local time). Lee's day featured seven birdies and an eagle.
At 26-under 262, Lee beat Spieth by one stroke. Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, the 2021 Masters champion, was another stroke back at 24-under.
Sebastian Munoz of Colombia, the overnight leader, tied Matsuyama for third place after shooting a 69 in the final round.
Lee began the day four strokes back of Munoz in fourth place but rode his best round of the tournament for the title.
