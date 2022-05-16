Helicopter carrying 3 crashes in southern city of Geoje
09:58 May 16, 2022
GEOJE, South Korea, May 16 (Yonhap) -- A helicopter carrying three crewmen crashed in the southern coastal city of Geoje on Monday, with their fate remaining unknown, firefighters said.
The chopper went down near Mt. Seonja at around 9 a.m., according to an accident report filed with firefighting authorities. Three people were presumed to have been on board, according to an accident report
Rescuers are trying to verify the fate of the crewmen.
