(LEAD) Helicopter crashes in Geoje, 3 seriously injured

10:42 May 16, 2022
GEOJE, South Korea, May 16 (Yonhap) -- A helicopter carrying construction materials crashed in the southern coastal city of Geoje on Monday, leaving three crewmen seriously injured, firefighters said.
The Sikorsky S-61N went down near the summit of Mt. Seonja at around 9 a.m. while circling the area to transport building materials for renovation work on a mountain trail.
Three crewmen, including the pilot, sustained serious injuries, but no deaths have been reported.
Firefighting authorities are trying to rescue the injured.
