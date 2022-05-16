Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #budget speech #Yoon Suk-yeol

Yoon offers unsparing COVID-19 aid to N. Korea

10:25 May 16, 2022

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday he will spare no effort to help North Korea cope with a massive outbreak of the coronavirus, offering to send vaccines and other necessary supplies if Pyongyang agrees to accept.

"We must not hold back on providing necessary assistance to the North Korean people, who are exposed to the threat of the coronavirus," Yoon said during his first budget speech at the National Assembly.

"If the North Korean authorities accept, we will not spare any necessary support, such as medicine, including COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and healthcare personnel," he said.

Yoon also said he will discuss economic security issues with U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in Seoul this week, including strengthening cooperation on global supply chains through the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

President Yoon Suk-yeol arrives at the National Assembly in Seoul to deliver his first budget speech on May 16, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK