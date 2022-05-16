DP unanimously approves expulsion of three-term lawmaker over alleged sexual misconduct
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) held a general meeting of its lawmakers and unanimously endorsed a decision to expel Rep. Park Wan-joo over allegations that he sexually harassed a female assistant late last year, the party's spokesperson said.
Last week, the DP's emergency committee issued a public apology after announcing it decided to kick out Park, a three-term lawmaker who previously served as the DP's top policymaker, after conducting an internal investigation into the allegations surrounding him.
Separately, the DP also plans to refer Park to the National Assembly's special ethics committee by the end of this week for additional penalty, including possible expulsion from the parliament.
Park has rejected the allegations, saying in a message to reporters that "what is not true is not true."
With Park's expulsion, the main opposition party now holds 167 out of a total of 292 parliamentary seats. The ruling People Power Party holds 109 seats.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)