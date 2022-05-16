Go to Contents
Military reports 439 more COVID-19 cases

14:31 May 16, 2022

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 439 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 146,497, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 294 from the Army, 58 from the Air Force, 52 from the Marine Corps and 25 from the Navy. There were also 10 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 6,036 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo, a service member waits for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

