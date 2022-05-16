S. Korean, U.S. nuke envoys agree on close consultations over N.K. aid issue
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States had discussions Monday by phone on North Korea's coronavirus crisis, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs who took office last week, and his American counterpart Sung Kim expressed concerns about the matter and agreed to have close consultations on ways for providing humanitarian assistance along with the international community, it added.
During the talks, the U.S. envoy reaffirmed support for Seoul's push for the provision of vaccines and medical supplies to the North, it added.
