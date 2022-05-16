Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea #US #nuclear envoys

S. Korean, U.S. nuke envoys agree on close consultations over N.K. aid issue

17:16 May 16, 2022

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States had discussions Monday by phone on North Korea's coronavirus crisis, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs who took office last week, and his American counterpart Sung Kim expressed concerns about the matter and agreed to have close consultations on ways for providing humanitarian assistance along with the international community, it added.

During the talks, the U.S. envoy reaffirmed support for Seoul's push for the provision of vaccines and medical supplies to the North, it added.

Kim Gunn, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, speaks over the phone with his American counterpart Sung Kim, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry on May 16, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK