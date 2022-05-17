(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 17)

It is natural that the president first offered his respects to the legislature. He asked all PPP members to attend the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement memorial day and the party has given its promise. But how long any kind of honeymoon period may last cannot be certain. All presidents promised cooperation at the beginning of their terms, but gave up in the face of strong opposition from rival parties. Yoon and the PPP must make efforts continuously. Efforts must be made to build trust and share experiences in order to achieve a real partnership.