S. Korean president's delegation meets new UAE leader
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean presidential delegation has paid tribute to the late president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi and met with the country's new leader to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The delegation, sent by President Yoon Suk-yeol, was led by Rep. Chang Je-won. It offered condolences to late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al Mushrif Palace on behalf of Yoon and the South Korean government Monday (local time), according to the ministry.
Chang, who served as Yoon's chief of staff at the transition team, met with new UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to hand him Yoon's letter containing his wishes for the further development of bilateral relations, it added.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)