Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #UAE president #delegation

S. Korean president's delegation meets new UAE leader

10:57 May 17, 2022

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean presidential delegation has paid tribute to the late president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi and met with the country's new leader to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The delegation, sent by President Yoon Suk-yeol, was led by Rep. Chang Je-won. It offered condolences to late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al Mushrif Palace on behalf of Yoon and the South Korean government Monday (local time), according to the ministry.

Chang, who served as Yoon's chief of staff at the transition team, met with new UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to hand him Yoon's letter containing his wishes for the further development of bilateral relations, it added.

Rep. Chang Je-won (3rd from L), who headed South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's condolence delegation, meets with new UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (2nd from R) at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry on May 17, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK