Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai E&C #NFT #metaverse

Hyundai E&C to issue non-fungible tokens for 75th anniversary

10:32 May 17, 2022

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean builder Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Tuesday it will issue non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its foundation this year.

To that end, Hyundai E&C recently signed a memorandum of understanding with local digital entertainment provider Sandbox Network on mutual exchange and cooperation in the NFT-metaverse sector.

Hyundai E&C, the second-largest builder in Asia's fourth-largest economy, will become the first local industry player to participate in an NFT project.

NFTs refer to blockchain-based tokens that each represent a unique asset, like a piece of art, digital content or media. Metaverse is a broad term for a virtual world where people digitally interact with others.

A Hyundai E&C official said the new project will give the builder new capabilities for NFTs and the metaverse, and provide its customers with new experiences.

Hyundai E&C to issue non-fungible tokens for 75th anniversary - 1


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK