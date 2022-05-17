(LEAD) Yoon names ex-Vice FM Cho as ambassador to U.S.
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday named Rep. Cho Tae-yong, a former vice foreign minister, as South Korea's new ambassador to the United States, the presidential office said.
As a career diplomat, Cho of the ruling People Power Party had also served as South Korea's chief envoy for the North Korean nuclear issue and a deputy chief of the presidential office of national security.
A balanced strategist with expertise in U.S. and North Korean affairs, Cho joined the Foreign Ministry in 1980 and also served in various other posts, including as director-general of the North American affairs bureau.
Yoon also named Peck Kyong-ran, a professor of infectious diseases at Sungkyunkwan University, as new head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Peck joined Yoon's now-disbanded transition team and drew up new epidemic control plans against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peck was recommended by Ahn Cheol-soo, a former presidential candidate who merged his campaign with Yoon ahead of the March 9 election.
