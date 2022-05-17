'Almond' by Sohn Won-pyung sells 1 mln copies
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The Korean coming-of-age novel "Almond," written by Sohn Won-pyung, has sold 1 million copies five years after its release, the book's publisher said Tuesday.
Changbi Publishers said it has issued a special edition of "Almond," which was first published in 2017, to celebrate the book passing the million marker.
The special edition has a new front page and includes Sohn's message to readers.
"Almond" is about a boy who doesn't feel emotions, like fear or anger. It has been translated into 20 different languages, and adapted into a stage musical and play.
It won an annual award given by Japanese bookstores in the translated novel category in 2020, becoming the first Asian fiction novel to receive the prize.
