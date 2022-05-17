Shipbuilder KSOE bags 1.17 tln-won order for 4 LNG carriers
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday it has won a 1.17 trillion-won (US$910 million) order to build four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.
Under the deal with an undisclosed Asian shipper, two KSOE affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. -- will construct two 174,000-cubic-meter vessels each and deliver them from the first half of 2025.
KSOE has clinched orders to build 95 ships worth $11.18 billion so far this year, or 64.1 percent of its $17.44 billion yearly target.
KSOE is a subholding company of global shipbuilding titan Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings. KSOE has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries -- under its wing.
