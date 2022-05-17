S. Korean, Japanese nuclear envoys hold phone talks on N. Korea
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan discussed North Korea's COVID-19 outbreak and recent missile launches in their phone conversation Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
During the introductory talks, Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs who took office last week, and his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, shared their assessments on the North's health care crisis and security threats, according to the ministry.
The envoys discussed joint strategies to deal with the North Korea issue and agreed to continue close communication for relevant cooperation, it added.
