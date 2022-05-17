S. Korea to join U.S.-led maritime drills next month: officials
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy plans to send an amphibious assault ship and a submarine to a U.S.-led biennial multinational maritime exercise slated to begin in waters off Hawaii next month, Seoul officials said Tuesday.
The 14,500-ton warship and the 1,800-ton submarine -- named after the country's southernmost island, Marado, and a legendary general in the early 20th century, respectively -- will join the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), according to them.
Launched in 1971, the exercise is designed to enhance cooperation among participating countries in securing sea lines of communication and countering potential security challenges at sea.
The exercise, the 28th of its kind, is expected to run from late June through early August.
South Korea's participation in this year's edition marks its 17th since it first joined the exercise in 1990.
