Rights watchdog urges human dignity, basic rights be guaranteed in AI development
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The state rights watchdog on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines recommending government institutions ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) is developed in a way that does not infringe upon human dignity and basic human rights.
The guidelines from the National Human Rights Commission recommend that the prime minister and state agencies come up with legislation and policies to ensure AI developers comply with the guidelines.
"The advance of AI technology is influencing all aspects of society, but people being influenced are not given a chance to present their opinions or participate in the process of introducing or operating AI or other decision making processes," the commission said.
The commission said it expects the guidelines to serve as an opportunity to protect human rights values throughout the processes of developing and utilizing AI technology.
